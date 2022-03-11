Insider Buying: Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $23,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veritone stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $575.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VERI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

