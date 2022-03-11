Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 102,002 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

