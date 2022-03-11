Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$741,018.05 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$741,018.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$8,399,478.60.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, William Robert Peterson purchased 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$76.92 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$35.83 and a 12-month high of C$79.54. The stock has a market cap of C$89.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.70.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

