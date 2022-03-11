Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CMO Sells 6,495 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 532,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evolus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.