Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $21,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Adamo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Joseph Adamo sold 240 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $4,915.20.

On Friday, February 25th, Joseph Adamo sold 645 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $12,758.10.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 826,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,300. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

