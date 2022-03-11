Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO Sells 3,268 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,268 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $15,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MDXG stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
