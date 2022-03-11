Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO Sells 3,268 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,268 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $15,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDXG stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

