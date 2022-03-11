Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $183,801.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $316.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.94. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.45 and a 52 week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

