Insider Selling: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.36, for a total value of C$10,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,840.

On Monday, January 31st, Timothy James Walker sold 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$12,236.00.

Shares of MRT.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.37. 17,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,170. The firm has a market cap of C$344.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.58. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.07 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

