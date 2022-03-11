Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Sells 3,618 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $245,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $70.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $72.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 9.13%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000.
About PDC Energy
PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
