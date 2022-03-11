Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UFPI opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

