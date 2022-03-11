Insider Selling: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells £441,766.26 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.09), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($578,834.20).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 993.20 ($13.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,070.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. WPP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 868.80 ($11.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.14). The company has a market capitalization of £11.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

Get WPP alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price target on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.56) to GBX 1,320 ($17.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,323.67 ($17.34).

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.