Insider Selling: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells £441,766.26 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.09), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($578,834.20).
Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 993.20 ($13.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,070.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. WPP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 868.80 ($11.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.14). The company has a market capitalization of £11.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
