Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $222.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.38. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $3,206,574 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

