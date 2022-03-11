Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.50 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. 436,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.