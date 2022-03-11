Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.63

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.63 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 79,164 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.32.

About Intercede Group (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

