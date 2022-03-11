Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.63

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.63 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 79,164 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.32.
About Intercede Group (LON:IGP)
Featured Articles
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.