Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

