Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Interface has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $784.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Interface by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Interface by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

