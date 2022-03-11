International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. 44,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,997. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

