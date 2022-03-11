Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

