Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $26.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
