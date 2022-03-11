Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter.

