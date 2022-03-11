Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.40

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 3150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

