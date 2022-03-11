Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.20. 3,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 545,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 2,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 5,511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 346,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

