Invesco Ltd. Buys 51,688 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

NYSE KOS opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 3.16. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.