Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 771,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 186,121 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CARS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $995.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.91 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.