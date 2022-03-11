Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -174.20 and a beta of 0.07. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

