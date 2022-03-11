Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American National Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in American National Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American National Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.53. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.94 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,727 shares of company stock worth $12,053,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

