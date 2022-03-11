Invesco Ltd. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 434,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban One by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 124,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,383,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 469,815 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Urban One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.