Invesco Ltd. Purchases 5,542 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNP opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

