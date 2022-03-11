Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.60

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
