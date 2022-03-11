Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.60

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

