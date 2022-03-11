Investors Buy High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Toro by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

