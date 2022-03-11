Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stake Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitae by 18.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

NVTA stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.