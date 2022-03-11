iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.85

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and traded as high as $50.17. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 58,887 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCM. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 340.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BCM)



