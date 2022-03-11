IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CSML opened at $34.50 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating ) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.34% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

