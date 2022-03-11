IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CSML opened at $34.50 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
