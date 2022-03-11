IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.67.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $216.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.87. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $184.30 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.