iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) Insider Buys A$44,600.00 in Stock

iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU – Get Rating) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,600.00 ($32,554.74).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50.
About iSelect (Get Rating)
