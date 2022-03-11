iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) Insider Buys A$44,600.00 in Stock

iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU – Get Rating) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,600.00 ($32,554.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About iSelect

iSelect Limited provides online comparison and purchase services for insurance, utilities, and personal finance products in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Health, Life and General Insurance, Energy and Telecommunications, and Other. It compares and sells private health, life, car, pet, travel, business, and home and contents insurance, as well as overseas health cover products; and home loans and income protection products.

