iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT opened at $134.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

