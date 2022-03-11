iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 479.8% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

