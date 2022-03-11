iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBTE opened at $24.93 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

