iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.63

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.63 and last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 44775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

