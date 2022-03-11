iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 2.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. 179,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

