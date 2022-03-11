iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $107.42. 760,456 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

