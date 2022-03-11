iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 643,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,768,450 shares.The stock last traded at $41.02 and had previously closed at $41.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

