iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $273.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $244.65 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.91.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.