Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

ITRI stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Itron by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after acquiring an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,578,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Itron by 44.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 374,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Itron by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

