ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded ITV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ITVPF stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. ITV has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

