J Daniel Mccranie Acquires 20,000 Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.26 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
