J Daniel Mccranie Acquires 20,000 Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.26 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ENVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

