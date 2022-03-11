J David Wargo Purchases 2,300 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $135.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $128.82 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average is $159.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

