J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.65. The stock had a trading volume of 722,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

