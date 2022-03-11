Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Sells $71,391.49 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.33 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.