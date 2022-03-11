Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Sells $71,391.49 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.33 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

