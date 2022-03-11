James F. Rogers Sells 5,105 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $995.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

