Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $2,450,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $368,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

